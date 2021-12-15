Morning Stories -- Dec. 15, 2021: Latest on GM battery plant, man pleads guilty to double-murder, 25 cats seized from home

Lansing Board of Water and Light approves nearly $1B utility discount for potential GM battery plant

Michigan is one step closer to bringing a battery plant to Delta Township as officials with the Lansing Board of Water and Light approved a utility discount for GM Tuesday.

The contract is $936 million over 20 years, but the people of Lansing won’t be footing the bill.

Read more.

Man convicted of killing teen girl pleads guilty in fatal Lansing double-shooting

Isaiah Gardenhire pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon and Harley Thomas Owens. He is currently serving a minimum 75-year sentence in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl near Mount Pleasant.

Read more.

Lansing firm pays $500K to resolve allegations it violated federal False Claims Act, mislead US Army

A Lansing-based research and development firm has paid $500,000 to resolve allegations the company violated the federal False Claims Act to obtain contracts from the United States Army.

Read more.

Animal control removes 25 cats, 4 dogs, deceased animals from Lansing home

Ingham County Animal Control executed a search warrant at a Lansing home, resulting in multiple animals being seized from the premises.

In total 25 cats, four dogs and two deceased cats were taken from the residence.

Read more.

Teen arrested, arraigned in Lansing shooting investigation

17-year-old Lemmie Edward Jones was arraigned on multiple charges in connection with a Lansing shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl, and injured three others -- including a 10-week-old boy.

Read more.

Show us your Holiday Lights

Now through Dec. 25 News 10 is collecting photos of viewers’ holiday setups. Whether you follow the clean lines of a home with a single string of lights, or you go all-out with spotlights, statues and a soundtrack, News 10 wants to see how you celebrate the holiday season!

More information.

National Stories

Dec. 14, 2021 --

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.