Mid-Michigan Makes a Big Impact with the Annual Toys for Tots Drive!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX News 10 is exited to announce the great success of our annual Toys for Tots toy drive. Every year, WILX partners with the local Marine Corp Reserves & the Salvation Army and collects toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need. Toys for Tots was WILX’s Make an Impact beneficiary for the month of December. Make an Impact is designed to raise awareness, raise funds or collect supplies for one community organization each month by dedicating the full power of the television station and digital properties to make a real difference.

Adado Sales and Mercantile Bank partnered with WILX and collected toys at their locations. “At Adado Sales we love to participate in Toys for Tots. We support the cause and love doing things that help children who are less fortunate,” said owner Bob Adado. “We have been blessed by being in business in the Mason community and want to give back however and whenever we can. There is so much negativity these days it restores our faith in humanity to see such giving people come in and want to help. We are often amazed at their generosity. These people bring joy to our business, and we are so grateful for everyone who has helped,” Adado said.

During the month-long event, WILX viewers dropped off a record number of new toys at the WILX Studio, Adado Sales and two Mercantile bank locations. All locations experienced a constant heavy traffic of donations! SVP, Retail Manager of Mercantile Bank, Autumn Redman said, “Mercantile Bank was thrilled to partner with Toys for Tots again this year! The outpouring of donations and variety for all age groups is wonderful. Most days we had to unload the donation box multiple times. I have truly been amazed at the generosity from the community!”

WILX News 10 thanks the Mid-Michigan community for their generosity, outpouring of support and Making an Impact. “We are thrilled to help Make an Impact in Mid-Michigan and look forward to the year ahead of partnering with amazing local community organizations and helping our neighbors,” said WILX Marketing Director, Jennifer Watkins. Happy Holidays from the WILX News 10 family!

