Michigan State University sees slight uptick in COVID cases ahead of Winter Break

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University students are heading on winter break as the number of new COVID cases continues to grow. Even with more than 91% of students and staff fully vaccinated against COVID, 101 new cases were reported on campus last week.

“You do get variants and previous infections or vaccinations could change the whole course of that. It’s just a whole bunch of stuff going on,” said Dominick Kizy, MSU student.

Universities across the country are now heading back to the drawing board to figure out what restrictions will be in place when students return in Jan. Many moved final classes online and some are adding booster shots to the vaccine mandates.

MSU is not changing much with COVID cases on the rise. For instance, it’s hosting graduation in person at the Breslin Center this weekend. It is, however, adding more testing to its strategy.

“The university has been going pretty hard. We’ve been getting emails. They’ve been pushing everything they can,” said Kizy.

Wednesday was the first day of PCR testing on campus.

Kizy was one of the people who got tested before heading home for winter break.

“Just being able to come here real quick and get it done. It just took me 15 minutes,” he said.

Kizy said he is worried about the omicron variant now spreading in Michigan, but he’s still taking precautions.

“You can’t let it interfere with your day-to-day at the same time,” said Kizy.

In a letter to the campus this week, MSU President Samuel Stanley encouraged people to continue to get booster shots and wear masks while inside over the winter break.

Masks will be required at the Breslin Center for graduation ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

Fall 2021 Graduation

Friday, Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

