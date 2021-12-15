Advertisement

Michigan adds 67K jobs in three months

(Gray News)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s latest job numbers show the state has added 67,000 jobs over the last three months.

It’s part of a generally positive economic trend for the state. Michigan’s economy grew 8.3% in the second quarter of 2021, and reversed a projected $3 billion deficit, ending the year with a $3.5 billion surplus.

“As Michigan’s economy charges forward, we will continue making investments in our communities to help more Michiganders get back to work and ensure every small business can thrive,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Over the last three months, Michigan added 67,000 jobs, including 17,000 in November, rounding out seven straight months of job growth.”

Personal income was up 19.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, the fourth-largest increase in the nation. However, the 2020-2021 progress is more a measure of recovery from the pandemic than a measure of net economic gain.

Whitmer said, “Soon, I will sign a supplemental bill and an economic development package that together will invest nearly $2.5 billion to support businesses, keep kids in school, and help Michigan win billions more in private investment to create tens of thousands of jobs.”

