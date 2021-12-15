Man convicted of killing teen girl pleads guilty in fatal Lansing double-shooting

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Isaiah Gardenhire pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Monday in connection with the deaths of Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon and Harley Thomas Owens, Ingham County officials said.

He is expected to return to court for sentencing on Jan. 24.

Gardenhire is currently serving a minimum 75-year sentence in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl near Mount Pleasant.

According to the Corrections Department, Gardenhire had convictions for assault, home invasion and illegal possession of a gun that predate the three deaths.

In April, police found Coon-Lennon and Owens fatally shot inside a home located near the intersection of Baker and Linval streets in Lansing. Police identified Gardenhire as a suspect in August.

In June, Gardenhire fatally stabbed a 13-year-old girl in Union Township and assaulted her mother. He is also accused of entering a nearby apartment and assaulting another woman. After a series of crimes, Gardenhire drove to Flint in a stolen car and surrendered to police outside a liquor store on June 7.

Gardenhire was free on bond in an assault case in Mason County at the time of his arrest. That case was later dropped.

During his arraignment on June 8, Gardenhire repeatedly yawned and raised his middle finger. The Isabella County judge cut the arraignment short.

On June 30, an Isabella County judge ordered ordered Gardenhire to be evaluated to see if he was fit to stand trial and ordered a mental competency test.

In August, Lansing police identified Gardenhire as a suspect in the deaths of Coon-Lennon and Owens. He was arraigned on Aug. 16 in connection with the fatal double-shooting.

On Sep. 16, Gardenhire was found competent and fit to stand trial in Isabella County. He pleaded no contest to the charges.

On Nov. 9, Gardenhire was sentenced to between 75 and 120 years in prison for second-degree murder, between 75 and 120 years for unlawful imprisonment and between 10 and 15 years for assault with a dangerous weapon.

