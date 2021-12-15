Advertisement

Making a holiday favorite at Ellison Brewery and Spirits

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Nothing says the holidays like Quality Dairy eggnog. Add in some bourbon made by Ellison Brewery and Spirits and you’ve got a delicious drink.

Aaron Hanson, the President of Operations at Ellison Brewery and Sprits in East Lansing and REO Town, shows us how to make this holiday favorite.

