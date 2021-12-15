Advertisement

Local High School Football Players Sign Wednesday

Football
Football(KFYR)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Among greater Lansing high school football seniors signing scholarship papers Wednesday-- no surprises, lineman Malachi Davis of Holt signed with Toledo. He earlier committed to Syracuse and changed his mind this past fall. Also to the Mid American Conference, DeWitt receiver Tommy McIntosh to Wisconsin. DeWitt quarterback Tyler Holtz headed to the Ivy League to Brown in Providence, Rhode Island. And East Lansing quarterback/defensive back Ambrose Wilson signed with Central Michigan after missing much of this past season recovering from knee surgery earlier in the year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in effect for parts of Eaton Rapids
Suspect arrested, arraigned in Lansing shooting investigation
Isaiah Gardenhire.
Man convicted of killing teen girl pleads guilty in fatal Lansing double-shooting
Ingham County Animal Control seized multiple animals from a home in Lansing on Dec. 14, 2021.
Animal control removes 25 cats, 4 dogs, deceased animals from Lansing home

Latest News

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron...
Rams Struggling With Covid Issues
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with...
Chiefs Struggling With Covid
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Browns Struggling With Covid
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU SIgns Large Class