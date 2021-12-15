Local High School Football Players Sign Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Among greater Lansing high school football seniors signing scholarship papers Wednesday-- no surprises, lineman Malachi Davis of Holt signed with Toledo. He earlier committed to Syracuse and changed his mind this past fall. Also to the Mid American Conference, DeWitt receiver Tommy McIntosh to Wisconsin. DeWitt quarterback Tyler Holtz headed to the Ivy League to Brown in Providence, Rhode Island. And East Lansing quarterback/defensive back Ambrose Wilson signed with Central Michigan after missing much of this past season recovering from knee surgery earlier in the year.

