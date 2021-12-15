Advertisement

Ingham County Jail escapee sentenced on original charges

Michael David McKerchie sentenced during a virtual hearing Wednesday
By Amy Lyman and Nicole Buchmann
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who escaped from an Ingham County Jail in November 2020 was sentenced Wednesday for the crimes that landed him behind bars in the first place.

Michael David McKerchie was sentenced to spend between four years and nine months to 10 years in prison for those convictions. He was convicted on charges of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer and reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

Prior to Wednesday’s sentencing, McKerchie was convicted on fleeing and eluding in Kent County, as well as escape from lawful custody in Washtenaw County.

Police said McKerchie had escaped through a window in Ingham County Jail. He still will face charges for his escape. McKerchie is also charged with destructive and assaultive behavior while in custody.

An investigation into how McKerchie was able to escape was completed in February.

