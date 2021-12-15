Fundraiser being held for shooting victim

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, a fundraiser will be held for Anna Delacruz, the victim of an early morning shooting on Friday that also injured two other teens and a 10-week-old boy.

It will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Sir Pizza in Lansing’s Old Town. Delacruz’s uncle, Joe Bermudez, is organizing the event. He says his family is still in shock.

“We’re very thankful for everybody that reached out,” Bermudez says. “I know in the community a lot when these things happen, you’re just not prepared for it. Nobody would ever think that at this age she’d pass away so it’s tragic and we’re still mourning.”

Tuesday, Lansing Police named Lemmie Edward Jones a suspect in the shooting, Jones,17, was arraigned in 54-A District Court on six counts.

It costs $20 at the door to get into the event, but attendees are invited to donate more.

Sir Pizza Old Town is located at 201 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave

