FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong wind gusts could lead to power outages into Thursday

Winds will be strongest Wednesday night into Thursday.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday night into early Thursday because another round of strong winds will move into the area and could bring some scattered power outages to the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wednesday evening through Thursday for all of Mid-Michigan because of this wind threat.

Winds will pick up on Wednesday and will be strongest overnight into Thursday. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected and wind gusts will be mostly between 40-50 mph. This is strong enough to lead to some scattered power outages across the area.

Comparing this wind event to the one from over the weekend, it does appear this one will be a tad weaker than the weekend event but still enough that could lead to some of those power outages.

It is important to keep in mind that if Thursday is trash day or if you have any holiday decorations outdoors, bring those inside so they don’t blow around too much.

The winds will die down Thursday evening into early Friday.

This wind is being caused by a very strong storm system that will move through the upper Midwest. This system will also bring a surge of warm air and a little rain to Mid-Michigan. For a full look at the forecast, click here.

