Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 11,722 new cases, 330 deaths over past two days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported another 11,722 cases and 330 deaths Wednesday, averaging 5,861 cases per day over the last two days.

The deaths include 230 identified during a Vital Records review.

State totals now sit at 1,408,189 cases and 25,570 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state averaged about 46,000 diagnostic tests per day over the past two days, with the positivity rate being 16.04% as of Dec. 15.

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure of the surge. As of Wednesday, Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases is currently 4,566.

Ingham County reported 260 new cases and five deaths, bringing its total to 34,202 cases and 531 deaths.

Jackson County reported 91 new cases and nine deaths, bringing its total to 24,693 cases and 392 deaths.

Clinton County reported 56 new cases and five deaths, bringing its total to 9,311 confirmed cases and 141 deaths.

Eaton County reported 1050new cases and four deaths, bringing its total to 14,840 cases and 286 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 77 new cases and five deaths, bringing its total to 10,023 cases and 158 deaths

Hillsdale County reported 53 new cases and four deaths, bringing its total to 7,199 cases and 157 deaths.

Ionia County reported 86 new cases and one death, bringing its total to 11,356 cases and 129 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.