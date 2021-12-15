Chiefs Struggling With Covid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs added linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to the COVID-19 list today, one day before they play the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that could go a long way toward deciding the AFC West. The Chiefs placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on the list Monday and defensive tackle Chris Jones on it yesterday. All three of them played in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, which kept Kansas City a game ahead of the Chargers in the division. There is an outside chance Gordon or Jones could play if they return two negative tests 24 hours apart.

