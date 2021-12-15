Advertisement

Chiefs Struggling With Covid

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with tight end Travis Kelce (87)during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs added linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to the COVID-19 list today, one day before they play the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that could go a long way toward deciding the AFC West. The Chiefs placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on the list Monday and defensive tackle Chris Jones on it yesterday. All three of them played in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, which kept Kansas City a game ahead of the Chargers in the division. There is an outside chance Gordon or Jones could play if they return two negative tests 24 hours apart.

