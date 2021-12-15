Advertisement

Browns Struggling With Covid

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a growing COVID-19 outbreak. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski have tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss Saturday’s game against the Raiders. Cleveland is dealing with a widespread outbreak while trying to reach the playoffs. Stefanski’s positive test was first announced by the team, which then put Mayfield, safety John Johnson III, nickel back Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Yesterday the team placed eight players, including top receiver Jarvis Landry and two starting offensive linemen, on the list. As of now, the NFL said there are no discussions to move Saturday’s game.

