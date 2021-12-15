Advertisement

Big Signing Class For MSU

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed 22 high school recruits Wednesday and four more from the transfer portal. The three day signing period for December began Wednesday with another session due in February. The high schoolers include one quarterback, California’s Katin Houser. He will join several others who will enroll in school in January. Tucker says more new players will be added to the Spartans’ roster prior to the 2022 season. Some recruiting services ranked this MSU class in the topo 20 nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in effect for parts of Eaton Rapids
Suspect arrested, arraigned in Lansing shooting investigation
Isaiah Gardenhire.
Man convicted of killing teen girl pleads guilty in fatal Lansing double-shooting
Ingham County Animal Control seized multiple animals from a home in Lansing on Dec. 14, 2021.
Animal control removes 25 cats, 4 dogs, deceased animals from Lansing home

Latest News

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron...
Rams Struggling With Covid Issues
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with...
Chiefs Struggling With Covid
Football
Local High School Football Players Sign Wednesday
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Browns Struggling With Covid
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU SIgns Large Class