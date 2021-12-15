Big Signing Class For MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed 22 high school recruits Wednesday and four more from the transfer portal. The three day signing period for December began Wednesday with another session due in February. The high schoolers include one quarterback, California’s Katin Houser. He will join several others who will enroll in school in January. Tucker says more new players will be added to the Spartans’ roster prior to the 2022 season. Some recruiting services ranked this MSU class in the topo 20 nationwide.

