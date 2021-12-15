Advertisement

Barricaded gunman prompts shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids

Woman shot, expected to survive
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A potential barricaded situation in Eaton Rapids prompted a shelter in place advisory from law enforcement.

According to authorities, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence near Canfield Road and East Five Point Highway Wednesday morning on reports of a Man with a Gun.

In a release sent to News 10, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said it was reported that a man had shot a woman outside of a residence, with a child inside the house. Once law enforcement officers arrived on the scene the woman was removed from the area and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The child was able to leave the home as well, and has since been taken to a safe area.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Michigan State Police and Charlotte Police Department are on the scene. They are joined by negotiators from the Lansing Police Department, who are working to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

