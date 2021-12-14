Your donations at work: Families headed to Salvation Army toy shop to pick up gifts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, families headed to the Salvation Army’s toy shop to pick out Christmas gifts for their children. Those toys were donated by you.

Parents told News 10 they’re grateful after a tough year, and that they left knowing someone cared enough to help them this Christmas.

Volunteers told us it’s incredible to be someone’s light during the darkest time of the year. Particularly when such an amazing response from the community has their toy shop overflowing.

Debi Kost, who works in the toy shop, said, “Someone once said, be the light so that inspire me to give back and gives me joy.”

Families in need can apply online to schedule a time to visit the toy shop and pick out the perfect gifts for their kids.

Volunteers can also call the Lansing salvation army to learn how to get involved.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.