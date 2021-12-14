Watching Your Wallet: How the current job market benefit workers

(WILX) - According to federal data released Wednesday, a record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September -- 3% of the workforce.

The pandemic wasn’t just a health crisis, it’s also impacting labor.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are about 10.4 million job openings across the country. Wages in the private sector have risen 9% since the pandemic started.

Elizabeth Renter is a data journalist and personal finance expert with NerdWallet. She said workers have the power right now and there are a few things you can do if you are looking to re-enter the workforce or if you have a job and are just exploring opportunities.

“Make sure you update your resume, update your LinkedIn profile and Twitter, whatever you have out there to reflect your most recent job skills and job history,” Renter said. “Recruiters are out there hunting for people and you want to make it easy for them to find you.”

She said if you like the culture and people at your current job, but aren’t necessarily satisfied with your position, there’s a good chance your employer is hiring too.

“Look into internal moves,” Renter said. “You can chat with your human resources representatives about what might be open that allows you to stay with your current company, but get into a position that’s a better fit for you.”

Renter said applying for a new job isn’t a decision to leave your current job. It may scare people to look, but if you don’t look around, you might miss out on ways to better your pay and benefits.

