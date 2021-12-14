Sparrow Hospital requests federal staffing assistance as hospital becomes overwhelmed with COVID patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw is now the third Michigan hospital receiving federal assistance as they battle through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Military medical workers were sent to Covenant Healthcare, Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. Here in Lansing, Sparrow said they desperately need the help. They are hoping to get this federal assistance as they continue to be overwhelmed with patients suffering from COVID.

“We’ve been at our max capacity for months now and I cant think of a time we weren’t utilizing over flow beds so this constant strain at staff with people picking up overtime and working days off it’s just hard for us to sustain that,” said Chief Medical Officer at Sparrow in Lansing, Denny Martin.

Martin said they meet many of the requirements for help as they have shut down elective surgeries and are operating at 100% capacity. He said their main need is having enough staff to care for those in critical need.

“Its hard for nurses, physicians, and other staff here to see patients this sick for such a sustained period of time. And the mortality, we’re not used to people dying at a rate like this,” said Martin.

Martin said that the majority of people hospitalized are unvaccinated.

“The majority of patients that are hospitalized right now with the COVID virus are unvaccinated. There are vaccinated individuals that do become ill and require critical care,” Martin said. “From the mortality stand point the overwhelming number of patients that are dying are in the unvaccinated population.”

