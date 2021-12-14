Advertisement

Schor picks next police chief

The appointment must still get approval from the Lansing Board of Police Commissioners.
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police Department
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has confirmed with the City of Lansing that Mayor Andy Schor has selected the next chief of police.

Interim chief Ellery Sosebee will become the next Chief of the Lansing Police Department. Sosebee has held the role of interim chief since June when Daryl Green retired from the post.

Sosebee’s appointment must get approval from the Lansing Board of Police Commissioners, which holds its next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Sosebee background

A graduate of Michigan State University and Lansing Community College’s Mid-Michigan Police Academy, Sosebee has been with the department since 2002. Before being named interim chief, he was the patrol division captain.

