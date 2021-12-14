Schor picks next police chief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has confirmed with the City of Lansing that Mayor Andy Schor has selected the next chief of police.

Interim chief Ellery Sosebee will become the next Chief of the Lansing Police Department. Sosebee has held the role of interim chief since June when Daryl Green retired from the post.

Sosebee’s appointment must get approval from the Lansing Board of Police Commissioners, which holds its next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Sosebee background

A graduate of Michigan State University and Lansing Community College’s Mid-Michigan Police Academy, Sosebee has been with the department since 2002. Before being named interim chief, he was the patrol division captain.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.