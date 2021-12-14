Oxford Community Schools to close Tuesday due to potential threat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All Oxford Community Schools will be closed Tuesday due to a threat posted on social media.

School officials said they immediately notified law enforcement of the threat, who are investigating.

The school district said the threat was directed at Oxford Middle School, but school will be canceled in all Oxford Community Schools “out of an abundance of caution.”

In a message sent to parents and staff, the district said they will do a “full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation.”

It’s been two weeks since the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured seven other people. The suspected shooter was in court Monday morning for a procedural hearing. He was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

School officials said whoever is responsible for the threat to Oxford Middle School will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Threats can be reported anonymously to the State of Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729), by texting 652729, online or by email at OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.