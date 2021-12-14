Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Grand Ledge at Holt

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Thursday’s season opening game on the boy’s side -- Grand Ledge at Holt.

Holt’s Jaden Stone made a backcourt steal and drove the length of the court for a basket. It was a pretty strong play for sure. Holt needed more of these plays, Grand Ledge was solid in a victory in this rivalry showdown.

