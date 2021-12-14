Nets the Latest NBA Team With Covid Issues

NEW YORK (AP) - The Brooklyn Nets will be without five players, including starters LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry, tonight because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Those two, along with Jevon Carter and James Johnson, were added to the injury report this morning for the Nets’ home game against Toronto. Paul Millsap was placed in health and safety protocols on Monday. It could leave the Nets with just 10 players available for their five-game homestand.

