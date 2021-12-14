In My View: Will the Detroit Lions qualify for first draft pick?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have four games left and they will be an underdog in all four -- but if they win one they likely will not qualify for the first pick in the NFL draft next April if that’s important to them.

The Lions need help everywhere and a pass rusher to be sure and the top two choices might be pass rushers so watch them win a game now and miss out on the top two prospects, so typically Lions right?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.