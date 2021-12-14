Advertisement

In My View: Will the Detroit Lions qualify for first draft pick?

A new contract?
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have four games left and they will be an underdog in all four -- but if they win one they likely will not qualify for the first pick in the NFL draft next April if that’s important to them.

The Lions need help everywhere and a pass rusher to be sure and the top two choices might be pass rushers so watch them win a game now and miss out on the top two prospects, so typically Lions right?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in Eaton County crash
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Sexual abuse survivors from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case,...
Survivors of Nassar abuse reach settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC
The closure marks two weeks since the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed...
Oxford Community Schools to close Tuesday due to potential threat
Some Michigan State University staff to receive pandemic bonus

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Harbaugh’s future at Michigan
In My View: Harbaugh’s future at Michigan
In My View: Harbaugh’s future at Michigan
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: National Signing Day should be on one day
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Don’t make those Peach Bowl picks just yet