MSU launches safety app as search for Santo continues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is taking steps to make its campus safer for students.

The SafeMSU app is launching this week, taking an innovative approach to making it easier for users to get help quickly.

This app launch is all part of the university taking new initiatives to expand its safety resources. It is aimed at making things more easily accessible and was designed with input from students.

The app is launching as the search for missing Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo continues. Santo has been missing since Oct. 29 and was last seen on the MSU campus.

Just what the app does

A key feature of the app is the Virtual Friend Walk

This function allows Spartans to share their location with a friend in real-time so they can follow their progress to their destination. The friend can also contact the police immediately if they feel there is a problem.

Users also have access to one-touch emergency calls.

The app lists all the university’s security features including maps and emergency numbers.

MSU Police Department Inspector Chris Rozman tells News 10 it’s an extra way to try to give students on campus peace of mind.

“We know that the more we can do to provide resources to reassure students in our community so that includes lighting and cameras, this safety app is just another one of those resources,” Rozman said.

If you’re interested in getting the app it’s available now to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

