Morning Stories -- Dec. 14, 2021: How the proposed GM battery plant would impact Lansing, when to expect auto insurance refunds, some MSU staff to get bonuses

Lansing City Council votes unanimously in favor of moving forward with potential GM battery plant

City officials met Monday night to discuss a proposed GM battery plant to be built in Delta Township.

The Lansing City Council unanimously voted yes on the first step to bringing the plant to Mid-Michigan. They renewed their land agreement with Delta Township -- that opens the door for negotiations with GM to build the battery plant near the current Delta Township plant.

Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, at the direction of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has issued a notice to Michigan’s insurers and launched a consumer FAQ page to advise insurers and consumers of the timeline and other requirements for Michigan’s upcoming $400 per vehicle auto insurance refunds.

Lansing city officials look for solutions to gun violence

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is urging people to come together to stop gun violence in the city after five people were shot Friday.

Three teenagers and a 10-week-old boy were shot Friday morning near the intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road. Arianna Christiana Delacruz, 17, was killed in the shooting. That evening, a 12-year-old boy was shot on Maybel Street. Lansing Police said the suspects in that shooting are also children.

Some Michigan State University staff to receive pandemic bonus

Michigan State University president Samuel L. Stanley announced Monday that some groups of university employees will receive a $1,500 bonus for working through the pandemic. The groups include regular and temporary faculty, academic staff and support staff employees, research and post-doctoral fellows as well as graduate teaching and research assistants.

Survivors of Nassar abuse reach settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC

The survivors of sexual abuse from Larry Nassar have reached a settlement with USA Gymnastics and US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The $380 million settlement ends a five-year-long legal battle that put the spotlight on gymnastics, the victims of sexual abuse in the sport, and Michigan State University - who employed Nassar.

