Advertisement

Michigan State Police seek man who fled psychiatric hospital

Omogee Swift
Omogee Swift(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for a 19-year-old man who left a Michigan psychiatric hospital he was court ordered to attend.

According to authorities, Omogee Swift was court ordered to the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital for restoration to stand trial on nonviolent charges. Police said he left the hospital without authorization Monday at about 6:30 p.m.

Hospital staff and MSP troopers have been actively searching for Swift since he left the facility.

Omogee Swift
Height5 feet, 8 inches
Weight190 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe on the hood and red lettering on the chest, black Nike sweatpants and black Under Armour shoes.

Anyone who has seen Omogee Swift or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 269-657-5551 or the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital at 269-337-3000.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in Eaton County crash
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9
The closure marks two weeks since the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed...
Oxford Community Schools to close Tuesday due to potential threat
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Sexual abuse survivors from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case,...
Survivors of Nassar abuse reach settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC
Some Michigan State University staff to receive pandemic bonus

Latest News

Lansing Capital Area Humane Society needs your vote to win $25,000
Lansing Capital Area Humane Society needs your vote to win $25,000
Michigan schools welcome solutions to ease substitute teacher shortage
Michigan schools welcome solutions to ease substitute teacher shortage