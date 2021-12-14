Michigan State Police seek man who fled psychiatric hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for a 19-year-old man who left a Michigan psychiatric hospital he was court ordered to attend.

According to authorities, Omogee Swift was court ordered to the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital for restoration to stand trial on nonviolent charges. Police said he left the hospital without authorization Monday at about 6:30 p.m.

Hospital staff and MSP troopers have been actively searching for Swift since he left the facility.

Omogee Swift Height 5 feet, 8 inches Weight 190 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe on the hood and red lettering on the chest, black Nike sweatpants and black Under Armour shoes.

Anyone who has seen Omogee Swift or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 269-657-5551 or the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital at 269-337-3000.

