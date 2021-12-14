Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two people into custody Sunday after a two-vehicle collision.

According to authorities, MSP troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to investigate a two-vehicle collision in Hillsdale County. Police said the drivers of both vehicles were operating while intoxicated.

One driver, a 23-year-old from North Adams, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The other driver, a 25-year-old from Ohio, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing.

