Advertisement

Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle.(WLUC)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two people into custody Sunday after a two-vehicle collision.

According to authorities, MSP troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to investigate a two-vehicle collision in Hillsdale County. Police said the drivers of both vehicles were operating while intoxicated.

One driver, a 23-year-old from North Adams, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The other driver, a 25-year-old from Ohio, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in Eaton County crash
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9
The closure marks two weeks since the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed...
Oxford Community Schools to close Tuesday due to potential threat
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Sexual abuse survivors from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case,...
Survivors of Nassar abuse reach settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC
Some Michigan State University staff to receive pandemic bonus

Latest News

Lansing Capital Area Humane Society needs your vote to win $25,000
sfdggfsdsdf
Capital Area District Library Storytime
gdfgsfgsfdg
Capital Area District Library Home Cookie Kits and Activity Book
nite lites
MIS Nite Lites