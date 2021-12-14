Michigan schools welcome solutions to ease substitute teacher shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bus drivers, secretaries, and even custodians could soon be teaching in the classroom.

State lawmakers are considering temporarily easing some of the requirements.

“We’re very low on substitutes,” said Michael Smajda, Western Schools superintendent.

School districts across Mid-Michigan need substitute teachers. State law requires substitutes to have 60 college credits or an associate’s degree, which could take two years to get.

The legislature is proposing to get rid of those requirements for people who already work for schools in a different role.

“We have some great hourly people who work as paraprofessionals, who might work as lunchroom supervisors, who work with kids all day long but they don’t have the credentials,” said Smajda.

Smajda said people are already moving around the district to help fill other gaps, this would just be another option for them.

“Whether it’s working in the kitchen, whether it’s working in the office of an elementary school. We’re all pitching in, we’re all doing a little extra to help out,” said Smajda.

Eaton Rapids superintendent Bill DeFrance sees this as an opportunity to get more people credentialed to be substitute teachers.

“I think this would help both support staff and other people that might be thinking about doing the teaching but might be precluded right now based upon the certification,” said DeFrance.

In Willisamston, Adam Spina said he’d likely use support staff for pre-planned absences when teachers can use technology to provide lessons.

“Students could come in and actually access that instruction from their real teacher and then the substitute, who is not a trained professional, could come in and provide behavior management,” said Spida.

The Michigan Education Association opposes the legislation. MEA Spokesman David Crim said it doesn’t solve the shortage problem.

“If you take support staff, and use them as substitute teachers, you are just creating a hole somewhere else. We have a dire shortage of bus drivers, paraprofessionals, of all support professionals,” said Crim.

If the legislature approves the relaxed requirements, it would only apply to school staff until the end of the current school year.

House Bill 4294 heads to the Senate next. The House of Representatives already approved the bill.

