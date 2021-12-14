Lansing firm pays $500K to resolve allegations it violated federal False Claims Act, mislead US Army

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing-based research and development firm has paid $500,000 to resolve allegations the company violated the federal False Claims Act to obtain contracts from the United States Army.

Metna Co. was accused of concealing its use of underpaid foreign graduate students to obtain Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts from the Army. United States Attorney Andrew Birge alleged the students were ineligible to work at Metna under their visa restrictions.

The SBIR program encourages US businesses to engage in federally-sponsored research and development that could potentially be commercialized. The purpose, according to Birge, is to stimulate high-tech innovation that meets the government’s needs while promoting entrepreneurs.

The Army’s SBIR proposal required applicants to declare any foreign nationals working on the project. Those disclosures are part of the Army’s vetting process, and would have triggered a review of the foreign national’s visa work authorizations, compliance with visa work restrictions and any associated risks with providing access to new technology funded by the US government.

The government alleged Metna falsely certified it was not using foreign nationals to work on SBIR proposals when in reality much of the work was being done by foreign graduate students. False information was also provided to MSU by Metna, according to the government, including the number of hours the students would work at Metna during the academic year in order for the students to keep their F-1 visas.

Those students, the government claims, were also paid “substantially less” than the hourly rate Metna quoted to the army in its contract budget proposals. They say Metna budgeted for but did not include a number of third-party consultants. In addition, they say Metna’s principal investigator-- the person responsible for administration of Army contracts-- did not actually serve in that role while the projects were ongoing.

Now, Metna has paid $500,000 to resolve the allegations. In addition, Metna’s president has agreed to a two-year, government-wide exclusion from federal contracting and financial assistance.

U.S. Attorney Birge said, “The SBIR program involves intense competition for a limited pool of funds. Exploiting foreign students and then making misrepresentations to outcompete deserving and eligible small businesses are just the sort of allegations we should all care about. This settlement reflects my office’s commitment to ensuring that taxpayer dollars spent through this critical economic program go to deserving and eligible small businesses.”

This case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

