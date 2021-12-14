Lansing Capital Area Humane Society needs your vote to win $25,000

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is in a contest to win $25,000 -- but they need your help to cash in.

You can vote for the Capital Area Human Society’s story in the Petco Love Stories contest until 1 p.m., Wednesday. Their story is about how an adopted cat changed a Mid-Michigan woman’s life. As part of the contest, it was selected as one of 100 stories, earning the Capital Area Humane Society $10,000.

When Jennifer spontaneously adopted a spunky kitten, she knew she wanted to share her life with Noodle -- and her adventures. Now they explore the great outdoors together, from hiking and kayaking to vacationing, and beyond.

The top five stories will receive between $5,000 and $25,000.

To vote for Jennifer’s story about her kitten, Noodle, vote here.

For more information on the Capital Area Humane Society, visit the official website here.

