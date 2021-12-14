Advertisement

Jackson County courthouse announces planned closures

Plan ahead: public services will not be available during the listed times.
Jackson County Courthouse - Michigan
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, the Jackson County courthouse announced several planned closures in the coming weeks, ahead of the holidays along with training and inventory sessions.

The 12th District Court will be closed:
  • Dec. 17, from 1-4:30 p.m. for in-service training
  • Dec. 23, 24, and Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays
  • Dec. 27-31 for case inventory
The 4th Circuit Court, Probate Court, and County Clerk will be closed:
  • Dec. 16, from 12-1 p.m. for in-service training
  • Dec. 23, 24, and Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays
  • Dec. 27, 28, and 29 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. only, for case inventory

Public services will not be available during the above times. More services and case information can be found on the 12th District Court website and County Clerk website.

Any emergency matters regarding the County Clerk and 4th Circuit Court services only, which cannot be handled online, can be addressed by calling (517) 539-2191.

Probate court information can be found HERE or by calling (517) 788-4290

