Jackson County courthouse announces planned closures

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, the Jackson County courthouse announced several planned closures in the coming weeks, ahead of the holidays along with training and inventory sessions.

The 12th District Court will be closed:

Dec. 17, from 1-4:30 p.m. for in-service training

Dec. 23, 24, and Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays

Dec. 27-31 for case inventory

The 4th Circuit Court, Probate Court, and County Clerk will be closed:

Dec. 16, from 12-1 p.m. for in-service training

Dec. 23, 24, and Jan. 3 in observance of the holidays

Dec. 27, 28, and 29 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. only, for case inventory

Public services will not be available during the above times. More services and case information can be found on the 12th District Court website and County Clerk website.

Any emergency matters regarding the County Clerk and 4th Circuit Court services only, which cannot be handled online, can be addressed by calling (517) 539-2191.

Probate court information can be found HERE or by calling (517) 788-4290

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.