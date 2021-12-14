Hackers expose millions of devices with software vulnerability

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of millions of devices worldwide could be exposed to a newly revealed software vulnerability.

A senior Biden administration cyber official is warning industry executives to address what she calls one of the most serious flaws she’s ever seen.

The vulnerability is linked to the way some tech firms log data. Experts say suspected Chinese hackers are already attempting to break into computer networks, and that it could take weeks to address the vulnerabilities.

Organizations are now in a race against time to figure out if their systems were exposed.

