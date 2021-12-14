Gov. Whitmer signs order establishing Nursing Home Workforce Stabilization Council

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order (EO) establishing the Michigan Nursing Home Workforce Stabilization Council (NHWSC).

The council will be housed within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and comprised of state department directors, representatives of the nursing home workforce, representatives of nursing home employers, and nursing home residents. The goal of the council will be to find, review, develop, and recommend policies, administrative actions, legislative changes, and other approaches to support high-quality nursing home care.

“The new Nursing Home Workforce Stabilization Council will bring in input from state leaders, nursing home workers, nursing home employers, and nursing home residents to put Michiganders first and recommend improvements to nursing home care,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I look forward to working with them and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to continue finding ways to boost nursing home staffing, promote transparency, and ensure sustainable, high-quality care for all nursing home residents.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes were hit especially hard with most being completely closed to outside visitors.

“Workers know this industry best and we know what’s needed to improve care, raise standards, and retain and attract workers to meet the needs of our communities,” said Martha Nichols, a licensed nurse practitioner and nursing home worker of 36 years, and Executive Board Member with SEIU Healthcare Michigan. “We’ve long raised our voices to demand the changes we need and we’re thankful for Gov. Whitmer’s leadership in giving workers a meaningful voice in the decisions and conditions that impact us and our residents. By working together at the same table with employers and government, we can build a new path forward where residents, nursing home workers, and our families and communities can all thrive.”

Nursing Home Workforce Stabilization Council

Below is a breakdown of the members and goals of the council

Members

Director or designated representative of the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)

Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), or a designated representative.

Director or designated representative of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or the director’s designated representative from within that department.

The Michigan State Long Term Care Ombudsman, or the ombudsman’s designated representative from within that program.

Five (5) representatives of the nursing home workforce, appointed by the governor

Five (5) representatives of nursing home employers including at least one representative each of a not-for-profit nursing home employer, a for-profit nursing home employer, and a nursing home administered by a county government.

Three (3) representatives of nursing home residents, which may include family members and other representatives of residents.

Goals

Increase staffing levels across the industry, with a particular focus on recruitment and retention

Support workforce development and stabilization

Develop career pathways, including credential attainment, and increase the professionalization of the workforce

Address barriers to entry and retention into the field

Prioritize jobs that provide living wages and benefits

Advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce

Ensure the sustainability of quality care

Promote transparency and accountability within the industry

