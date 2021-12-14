Advertisement

Federal help arrives at Michigan hospitals

Hospitals in Grand Rapids, Saginaw, and Dearborn are getting some extra help.
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Military medical workers have started their work at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.

It’s one of three hospitals in Michigan, getting federal help as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The team in Saginaw is made up of two respiratory technicians, 14 nurses, and four physicians.

The staff at Covenant is saying they’re thankful for the extra help.

“We’re happy to be a part of this community’s response to healthcare in general and that influx of increased COVID patients that have affected Saginaw,” said VP of Patient Services Patrice Lanczak. “What this department of defense team does for us and providing a sense of hope and relief, we are so very thankful for that.”

Staffers were also sent to Beaumont hospital in Dearborn and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

