Sen. Peters to address fall MSU grads celebrated during five ceremonies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This weekend, U.S. Senator Gary Peters will headline a group of five accomplished individuals who will address Michigan State University graduates at the Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies Dec. 17-18 at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. This is the first time MSU has held five ceremonies for a fall semester.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these graduates,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “Through a couple of particularly challenging years, these Spartans persevered to earn degrees that will greatly enhance their careers and lives. With their talent, energy, and engagement, as alumni, they will contribute a great deal to their communities and to the world.”

Peters will address the master’s and educational specialist graduates at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. He will also receive an honorary degree in laws.

Peters graduated from Michigan State in 2007 with a Master of Arts in philosophy. Prior to attending MSU, he received a bachelors of arts from Alma college in 1980, an MBA in finance from the University of Detroit (now the University of Detroit Mercy) in 1984, and his Juris Doctor and a Master of Arts in political science from Wayne State in 1989.

Later that day at 3:30 p.m., Celeste Clark, an MSU graduate, and former senior executive of the Kellogg Company, will speak to doctoral recipients. She will also receive an honorary degree in humanities.

Because all degree-level graduates from the summer 2021 semesters were given the choice to attend in September or December, there will be three baccalaureate ceremonies based on college.

Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. – The colleges of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Lyman Briggs, Natural Science and Nursing. The graduates will be addressed by Amy Yoder, who has more than 20 years in the agricultural industry. She will also receive an honorary degree in agriculture.

Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. – The colleges of Arts and Letters, Communication Arts and Sciences, and Social Science. Those graduates will be addressed by one of the nation’s leading authorities on religious liberty, Douglas Laycock. He will also receive an honorary degree in laws.

Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. – The colleges of Business, Education, Engineering, James Madison and Music as well as the Residential College in Arts and Humanities. Graduates will be addressed by Craig Menear, chief executive officer of The Home Depot. He will also receive an honorary degree in business.



To ensure the safety of attendees, no bags or purses will be allowed in Breslin Center for any of the commencement ceremonies. Cameras and camcorders are allowed, but cases are prohibited. Additional prohibited items include noisemakers, selfie sticks, pets, signs, and weapons of any form.

Metal detectors will be on-site to screen all in attendance, and guests are asked to plan accordingly. For safety, all individuals must wear appropriate face coverings indoors in all campus buildings and other MSU facilities in East Lansing and throughout the state.

No food or beverages, including bottled water, will be allowed. This rule applies to graduates, guests, and faculty. The Breslin Center will offer a limited concessions menu during the ceremonies.

The Breslin Center is a smoke-free facility.

For those who cannot attend in person, the events will be live-streamed and can be watched on the MSU commencement website.

