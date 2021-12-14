Covid Rocks Cleveland Browns

-CLEVELAND (AP) - For the second straight season, the Browns are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak during their playoff push. Cleveland’s postseason hopes were rocked today when the team placed eight players, including top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Those players will all likely miss Saturday’s crucial game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

