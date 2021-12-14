Advertisement

Covid Rocks Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and cornerback A.J. Green (38) head to the...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and cornerback A.J. Green (38) head to the bench after a series against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - For the second straight season, the Browns are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak during their playoff push. Cleveland’s postseason hopes were rocked today when the team placed eight players, including top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Those players will all likely miss Saturday’s crucial game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

