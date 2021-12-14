Chiefs Struggling With Covid Issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs has been placed in the COVID-19 protocol, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon was added to the list and two days after a win over the Raiders. Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t sure whether either player will be available when the AFC West-leading Chiefs visit the Chargers on Thursday night.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.