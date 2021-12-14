Advertisement

Chiefs Struggling With Covid Issues

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with tight end Travis Kelce (87)during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs has been placed in the COVID-19 protocol, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon was added to the list and two days after a win over the Raiders. Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t sure whether either player will be available when the AFC West-leading Chiefs visit the Chargers on Thursday night.

