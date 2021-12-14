Check out the holiday fun with Capital Area District Libraries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Capital Area District Libraries are hosting some fun events for the whole family this holiday season. It’s your chance to see live reindeer from the Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm at the following CADL reindeer visits:

CADL Downtown Lansing

Tuesday, December 14 ∙ 6:30 – 8 p.m.

CADL Webberville

Wednesday, December 15 ∙ 3:30 – 5 p.m.

CADL South Lansing

Wednesday, December 15 ∙ 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Also, be sure to check out the holiday storytimes and free take and makes for kids and adults that are available at CADL.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.