Advertisement

Bruins Struggling With Covid Issues

Jake DeBrusk (74) of the Boston Bruins, right, celebrates next to James Neal (18) of the...
Jake DeBrusk (74) of the Boston Bruins, right, celebrates next to James Neal (18) of the Calgary Flames after scoring a goal during the first period of their 2018 NHL China Games hockey game in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Bruins have placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. They will miss tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights and possibly as many as six games in all. The move comes three days after the Bruins played the Flames in Calgary. On Monday, the NHL postponed the Flames’ next three games after six players and a staffer were placed in the protocol.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in Eaton County crash
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9
The closure marks two weeks since the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed...
Oxford Community Schools to close Tuesday due to potential threat
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Sexual abuse survivors from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case,...
Survivors of Nassar abuse reach settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC
Some Michigan State University staff to receive pandemic bonus

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Nets the Latest NBA Team With Covid Issues
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with...
Chiefs Struggling With Covid Issues
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and cornerback A.J. Green (38) head to the...
Covid Rocks Cleveland Browns
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Honor For MSU’s DeRidder