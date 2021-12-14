Bruins Struggling With Covid Issues

-BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Bruins have placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. They will miss tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights and possibly as many as six games in all. The move comes three days after the Bruins played the Flames in Calgary. On Monday, the NHL postponed the Flames’ next three games after six players and a staffer were placed in the protocol.

