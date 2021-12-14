Big Ten Honor For MSU’s DeRidder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior hockey goaltender Drew DeRidder has been named the number one star of the past week by the Big Ten Conference. DeRidder is a Fenton native and he was a number two star after a week in late October. DeRidder made 30 saves in shutting out Notre Dame 1-0 in overtime Saturday night in South Bend. His 1.99 goals against average this season ranks ninth nationally. Michigan State is idle until hosting Western Michigan on December 29th.

