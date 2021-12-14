Advertisement

Behind the magic of the MIS Nite Lites Christmas Show

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season.

Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays.

The 5-mile route, which winds throughout the MIS grounds, will feature more than 500 displays and thousands of lights, including six lighted tunnels and 15 mega trees.

The holiday display will open for cars starting at 5:30 pm and will remain open every day through December 31. The hours are as follows: 5:30 – 9:00 pm, Sunday – Thursday; 5:30 – 10:00 pm, Friday & Saturday. Admission prices are $25 per car Sunday – Thursday and $30 on Friday & Saturday. Mini-buses, limousines and motor homes are $45 each while tour buses are $100. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Guests should enter the Speedway via the US-12 entrance only, 12626 US-12, Brooklyn, Mich. 49230.

For more information, fans can go to www.nitelitesshow.com or email nitelites@frontier.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police identify man who died in Eaton County crash
The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), at the direction of Gov....
Gov. Whitmer announces auto insurers to issue refunds by May 9
The closure marks two weeks since the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed...
Oxford Community Schools to close Tuesday due to potential threat
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: Sexual abuse survivors from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case,...
Survivors of Nassar abuse reach settlement with USA Gymnastics, USOPC
Some Michigan State University staff to receive pandemic bonus

Latest News

CADL reindeer
Check out the holiday fun with Capital Area District Libraries
sfdggfsdsdf
Capital Area District Library Storytime
gsdfgfgsg
Capital Area District Library Reindeer
gdfgsfgsfdg
Capital Area District Library Home Cookie Kits and Activity Book