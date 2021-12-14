Behind the magic of the MIS Nite Lites Christmas Show

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season.

Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays.

The 5-mile route, which winds throughout the MIS grounds, will feature more than 500 displays and thousands of lights, including six lighted tunnels and 15 mega trees.

The holiday display will open for cars starting at 5:30 pm and will remain open every day through December 31. The hours are as follows: 5:30 – 9:00 pm, Sunday – Thursday; 5:30 – 10:00 pm, Friday & Saturday. Admission prices are $25 per car Sunday – Thursday and $30 on Friday & Saturday. Mini-buses, limousines and motor homes are $45 each while tour buses are $100. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Guests should enter the Speedway via the US-12 entrance only, 12626 US-12, Brooklyn, Mich. 49230.

For more information, fans can go to www.nitelitesshow.com or email nitelites@frontier.com.

