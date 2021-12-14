Advertisement

Animal control removes 25 cats, 4 dogs, deceased animals from Lansing home

Ingham County Animal Control seized multiple animals from a home in Lansing on Dec. 14, 2021.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) executed a search warrant at a Lansing home, resulting in multiple animals being seized from the premises.

In total 25 cats, four dogs and two deceased cats were taken from the residence. ICAC officials told News 10 that a request for charges relating to the unsanitary conditions the animals were living in will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

“No animal deserves to live in the conditions we found these cats and dogs in,” said Dan Verhougstraete, deputy director at ICAC. “Many will require medical treatment after living in these conditions and not being cared for properly.”

The animals will go to a shelter while the case is being investigated. If anyone would like to donate to the shelter to assist with the animal’s care, visit the ICACS website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

