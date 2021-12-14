9-year-old girl uses ninja to raise money for Michigan Dyslexia Institute

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From running up walls, to swinging through the air- those are just some of the skills Tristin Martin tackles daily.

But one of her biggest obstacles is outside of the ninja gym.

Tristin is dyslexic and is working to help other kids with this learning disorder.

“I see letters words. I sometimes can hear them backwards and then I write them backwards and it’s sometimes really really challenging,” said Tristin.

To help, she goes to the Michigan Dyslexia Institute before normal school.

“She goes two days a week - Tuesdays and Thursdays so she is there for an hour before she has to go to a full day of regular school and then she comes home and then we go to do ninja,” said her dad, Scott Martin.

Because the Institute has been so helpful, Tristin wants to raise money for it so other kids can learn the important reading and writing skills.

Since December includes International Ninja Day, Tristin and her family invited the community to come to open gym opportunities where the money would be going towards the Michigan Dyslexia Institute.

“It’s kind of the two of the things that have helped Tristan the most in school so between ninja and getting out energy and all that and then Michigan dyslexia

Institute that’s helping her with a reading and breaking down words and everything. They’ve both been so successful with her schooling,” said Scott.

The money raised will go towards helping kids with dyslexia not only during the school year, but also towards running Camp Start Light, a summer camp for children with the learning disorder.

Tristin set a goal to raise $100 and has since beat it.

You can still donate at //www.dyslexia.net/donate. Just notate Tristin Martin in the description of the donation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.