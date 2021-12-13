Wind gusts leave 200,000 without power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High winds that reached an upwards of 60 miles per hour ripped across the state causing massive damage in Mid Michigan. Many lost power as trees and debris knocked out power lines. Thousands of Michigan residents are feeling the effects of the high winds Saturday, Leslie resident Nancy Lawrence says after coming outside to see the damage, she was surprised by what happened next.

“We were in the kitchen and heard a noise and saw one of my Christmas inflatable’s go by the window, heard a thud and thought it the inflatable hitting the truck, looked out and part of the tree is down on the truck,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says she feels lucky it was the only damage that was done.

“While we were out here we heard another crack and the second part of the tree came down. Lucky with the house though because it came down between the house and the garage,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence is one of many Michiganders who were impacted by the high winds. Crews stayed busy Saturday as they worked to repair damage left behind. One of the hardest hit areas was East Lansing. Downed power lines covered Hagadorn Rd, causing over four thousand residents to end up with no power.

“An eastbound Canadian national train struck one of our wires, the cables somehow sagged down in it’s path,” said BWL General Manager, Dick Peffley, “It’s going to be a lengthy restoration time for the poles, but I’m happy to say that we have a resilient backup system in place.”

Lawrence and her family plan on taking the surrounding trees down soon to prevent this from happening again.

