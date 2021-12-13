Whitmer, 16 other govs, urge passage of voting rights legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with 16 other governors, sent a letter urging leaders in the United States Senate to pass voting rights legislation. The move comes as some states are passing laws that make voting more difficult.

The group of governors is urging the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Among other reforms, the Freedom to Vote Act would make Election Day a national holiday, permit same day voter registration and restore voting rights to people who have finished serving their time in prison. It would also require campaigns to disclose contacts from foreign governments and mandate paper ballots.

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act aims to restore elements of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, as well as ensure last minute changes to voting laws do not harm voters and help prevent voter intimidation at the voting booth.

“Right now, voting rights are under attack in states across the country, including right here in Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “... In states across the country, people’s voices are being silenced. Since the last election, legislatures have introduced 389 anti-voting bills and counting across 48 states. Protecting the right to vote is not a political or partisan issue. It is foundational to who we are.”

The full letter is included below.

