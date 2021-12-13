Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: MSU press conference, looking ahead to Peach Bowl

MSU takes on Pittsburgh on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker, recently named Big Ten Coach of the Year, holds a press conference as the Spartans prepare to face the University of Pittsburgh Panthers in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Joining Coach Tucker will be first-year Michigan State University Athletics Director Allan Haller and executives with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, while MSU running back Kenneth Walker III finished in sixth place.

MSU (10-2) takes on Pitt (11-2) on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

