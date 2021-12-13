WATCH LIVE: MSU press conference, looking ahead to Peach Bowl

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker, recently named Big Ten Coach of the Year, holds a press conference as the Spartans prepare to face the University of Pittsburgh Panthers in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Joining Coach Tucker will be first-year Michigan State University Athletics Director Allan Haller and executives with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, while MSU running back Kenneth Walker III finished in sixth place.

MSU (10-2) takes on Pitt (11-2) on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

