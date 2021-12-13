Walker A-P All American

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker has been named first team All American by the Associated Press. In addition Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and place kicker Jake Moody were also first teamers. Michigan defensive end David Ojabo made the second team and Michigan running back Hassan Haskins was named third team.

