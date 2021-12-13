Spartans’ first Peach Bowl will only help program’s brand

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In just one week, Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans will be in Atlanta preparing for their first ever Peach Bowl.

While he and his players are excited about their matchup against Pittsburgh, what has them more fired up is the progress they’re making toward building their brand.

“People are taking note of what we’re doing here in East Lansing,” said Tucker during a press conference Monday in East Lansing. “They see the growth, they’re seeing that the tide is turning and that they’re moving in the right direction.”

“I’m excited about the future, because this is just the start of where we think we’re going,” said MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller.

In one year, Tucker took the Spartans from 2-5 to a 10-2 season, with a chance to win 11 games for only the sixth time in school history.

“It’s been exciting,” said Haller. “It can go nowhere but up hopefully.”

Tucker, who recently signed a ten-year contract extension, says his goal is to give his players (both current and prospective) the best experience they can have.

Playing in the Peach Bowl certainly helps.

“They want to play in front of a packed stadium, they want to play on national tv, they want to get recognition. A lot of the players that we recruit have come to see us play at home and have been very impressed with our fans, the student section, the band, the whole atmosphere, Sparty...they’re just in awe,” said Tucker. “They actually think, ‘is this too good to be true? What’s the catch? Is this what you guys do every day, there’s got to be something wrong.’ There’s nothing wrong, this is what we do and how we go about it, and it’s real.”

Haller, in only his third month, says Michigan State’s brand is on the rise.

“When you talk about the brand, you’re talking about that community of support,” Haller said. “The way the people feel about a particular organization. Our fans, alums, and donors feel really good about spartan athletics right now, and that helps them feel good about the university.”

