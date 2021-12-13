Some MSU Health Care services closed due to power outage

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan State University Health Care services will be closed Monday because they still don’t have power restored.

Clinics located on South Hagadorn Road in East Lansing will not be operational. Neither walk-in vaccinations nor curbside service will be available.

Pharmacy services will be restricted to pick-up and delivery for prescriptions that have already been filled. Hours for pick-up will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. MSU Health Care is asking patients to limit phone calls to emergency medications only.

No new prescriptions will be filled, and walk-in vaccinations will not be available.

MSU Health Care services at 4650 S. Hagadorn Rd – including internal medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, infection disease, and occupational medicine – the clinical center, and imaging services are not affected by the service interruption.

