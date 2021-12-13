Advertisement

Some MSU Health Care services closed due to power outage

Walk-in vaccinations and curbside service will not be available.
Some MSU Health Care locations are closed due to power outages.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan State University Health Care services will be closed Monday because they still don’t have power restored.

Clinics located on South Hagadorn Road in East Lansing will not be operational. Neither walk-in vaccinations nor curbside service will be available.

Pharmacy services will be restricted to pick-up and delivery for prescriptions that have already been filled. Hours for pick-up will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. MSU Health Care is asking patients to limit phone calls to emergency medications only.

No new prescriptions will be filled, and walk-in vaccinations will not be available.

MSU Health Care services at 4650 S. Hagadorn Rd – including internal medicine, cardiology, endocrinology, infection disease, and occupational medicine – the clinical center, and imaging services are not affected by the service interruption.

