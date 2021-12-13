Some Mid-Michigan homes still without power after weekend storms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Power has been restored to over 151,000 customers who lost it in Consumers Energy’s service territory over the weekend. Officials from the company say that 16-hour shifts were required from their crews in order to get the repairs complete.

Still, some homes in the service area remain without power.

“Lineworkers, forestry crews, office staff and others involved in the restoration event will stay on the job until the last customer is restored, a majority of which will be by end of the day today,” said Christine Wisniewski, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “I would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we worked through significant damage to our system.”

Most areas in Mid-Michigan that are without power are expected to have it back by 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Those who wish to track the progress can do so at the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

